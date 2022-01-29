Dubai: Malala Yousafzai, the youngest Nobel Peace Prize laureate and co-founder of Malala Fund, has visited Pakistan Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai.
Accompanied by Malala Fund co-founder Ziauddin Yousafzai; education activist and Malala Fund partner Shehzad Roy; Director-General of Pakistan Pavilion Rizwan Tariq; Lead Programming and Marketing for Pakistan Pavilion Afroz Abro and Expo officials, Malala toured the pavilion which is premised on the theme of ‘Pakistan’s Hidden Treasures’.
‘Inspired to learn more’
“The Pakistan Pavilion celebrates Pakistan’s history, culture, traditions and potential. I was personally inspired by the exhibits promoting inter-faith harmony and environmental protection. I hope everyone who visits the Expo will be inspired to learn more about our beautiful country,” said Malala Yousafzai.
During the visit to Pakistan Pavilion, Yousafzai also viewed the ‘World’s Largest Holy Quran’ on display, created by artist Shahid Rassam.
Malala Yousafzai and Ziauddin Yousafzai, along with Shehzad Roy, also visited the Women’s Pavilion with Hind Alowais, Senior Vice President of International Participants department at Expo, as well as United Nations Pavilion with Maher Nasser, Commissioner-General for United Nations’ Participation in Expo and Dr Dena Assaf, United Nations Resident Coordinator for the UAE and Deputy Commissioner General for the UN at Expo 2020.
During these visits, the co-founders highlighted Malala Fund’s efforts to help girls continue learning in the face of COVID-19, climate disasters, and conflict. They also shared their desire to increase their work in Pakistan through the Malala Fund Pakistan office.
Supporting education
The organisation supports girls’ education programmes in Pakistan, as well as Afghanistan, Brazil, Ethiopia, India, Lebanon, Nigeria and Turkey — and will launch programmes in Tanzania and Bangladesh later this year. Responding to the pandemic and its impact on girls’ education, Malala Fund investments supported over 10 million girls around the world to continue their studies during school closures.