The team of US-licensed attorneys at The American Legal Center will host a seminar on the US Golden Visa EB-5 Immigrant Investor Program on Sunday, September 10 . The program allows investors to obtain their US residency through a secure investment of $800,000 (Dh2,938,000) into US government pre-approved projects.

Dubai-based Shai Zamanian is a US-licensed lawyer and EB-5 specialist. He has been assisting families in the GCC in obtaining their US residency through investment for more than 10 years in Dubai. He will speak at the event and highlight the importance of this program for families that seek to send their kids to US schools. “Most of our clients from our offices in Dubai are doing this program for the future benefit of their kids,” he says. Once families obtain approval through the program, the US government assists in paying for tuition, books, housing, and all costs associated with being a student.

As doors to migration to the US become more difficult, such as the H1-B program for skilled workers, many are turning to the surety of the investment program to gain access to the US. There are other major benefits, whereby the investor and the qualifying dependents can obtain employment authorisation and are not restricted to seeking employment sponsorships, and children seeking higher education from US universities will not be counted as international students and as such have a higher chance of acceptance, as well as access to free education and government grants.

New changes to the program make it more appealing

Through the passage of the EB-5 Reform and Integrity Act of 2022, the US EB-5 Golden Visa program now offers additional benefits. For new applicants, there are bonus set-aside visas that are faster in processing. Ordinarily Indian nationals would have to wait many years due to the program being oversubscribed; however, with the introduction of a new category of EB-5 Golden Visas, there is currently no such extensive wait times. Based on recent data, there are petitions that have been approved in under a year for Indian nationals.

File now, move now, pay later

“Moreover, there are payment plan options where clients can file their EB-5 application with $200,000 invested, move to the US,” explains Shai, “and invest the remainder pursuant to terms of the payment plan.”

Is this seminar right for me?

If you have been contemplating your relocation to the US, then this is the seminar for you. The team will provide you with detailed information on how you can process your application, requirements for investments, and how you can benefit from participating in the US EB-5 Immigrant Investor Program.

