Bored kids at home driving you crazy? Looking for things that you and your children can enjoy together in this summer heat?
Head to BurJuman, which has launched a fun-filled activation called Summer Farm as part of Dubai Summer Surprises.
BurJuman’s main atrium has been transformed into a fun farmland full of themed backdrops, ceiling decor, farm swing, hidden cave and much more. The activation runs daily between 2pm and 10pm, until 15 August.
Children between 6 and 12 years can enjoy a number of edutainment activities including crop and fruit harvesting, virtual petting zoo, planting workshop, and augmented reality games such as fruit ninja and mini haystack tractor race.
So come one, come all. This activity is for the whole family.
There’s also a picturesque summer tunnel in the Atrium near Matalan lined with a colourful bloom. Capture picture-perfect memories against themed backdrops and share them on Instagram (@itsburjuman) and TikTok (@BurJuman) with #BurJumanSummer for a chance to win BurJuman gift vouchers.
After the little ones finish the harvest at the farmland, make your way to BurJuman’s bustling retail and F&B scene to shop, dine and win. Spend Dh200 at the mall to get a chance to win one of six luxury cars as part of Dubai Shopping Malls Group’s (DSMG) exciting Spend & Win promotion, which runs until August 14.
In addition, when you spent Dh100 on dining at the mall, you get a scratch-and-win card as part of DSMG’s Dine and Win promotion running until September 4. The instant gratification campaign includes a chance to win Dh30,000 worth RAKBANK gift cards, offers, discounts and more.
So what are you waiting for? Jump on the farm bandwagon this summer at BurJuman.
To find out more, visit BurJuman or follow BurJuman on social media.