Abu Dhabi: As many as 57 farmers from different emirates have been awarded in various categories of the second Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Agricultural Excellence Award, it was announced on Saturday.

The Higher Organising Committee of the award, which has a total prize purse of Dh10 million, honoured the winners from among 328 participants.

The Committee will promote the winners’ agricultural practices with the aim of exchanging expertise on best agricultural practices that enhance agricultural sustainability and food security in the UAE.

Dr Abdul Rahman Al Awar, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation, honoured the winners during an award ceremony held at Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC).

The ceremony was attended by Sheikh Ahmed bin Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Agricultural Club, Saeed Al Bahri Salem Al Ameri, Director-General of Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA), Dr Sheikha Salem Al Dhaheri, Secretary-General of Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi, and Ali Mohammed Al Mansoori, Director-General of Al Dhafra Municipality, as well as a number of senior officials.

In a speech at the beginning of the ceremony, Saeed Al Bahri Salem Al Ameri, Director-General of ADAFSA, said the prizes allocated to the winners have been expanded to D10 million, in addition to the inclusion of a new category in recognition of the best female farmer and breeder in the UAE, with the participation of 45 women.

Al Ameri added: “We at ADAFSA are proud of the role played by the Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Agricultural Excellence Award in encouraging innovation and excellence in the agricultural sector at the UAE level, and we affirm our permanent commitment to supporting and enhancing these efforts.”

He continued: “We would also like to express our appreciation and thanks to His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the UAE, Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of the Presidential Court and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority, for his generous support and continuous sponsorship of this award and the agriculture sector in general.

first place Winners Best farm for open agriculture: Khamis Matar Balraqeet Al Mansouri

Best farm for greenhouse cultivation: Faisal Salem Al Khuraibani Al Nuaimi

Best fruit production farm: Ali Salem Suleiman Al Dhanhani

Best organic farm: Hassan Juma Hassan Al Zaabi

Best productive animal farm: Saleh Abdul Rahim Abdullah Abdul Rahim Al Ali

Best farm in aquatics: Abdullah Mohammed Ali Al Mulla

Best Female Farmer Award in the Plant Section: Aisha Nasser Al Saadi

Best Female Animal Breeder Award: Raya Salem Ali Al Lamki

Small-holder producer: Yousef Obaid Saeed Al Zaabi

Best beekeeper: Sheikh Salem bin Sultan bin Saqr Al Qasimi

Plant agricultural innovation: Amina Abdul Wahed Hassan Al Rostamani

Innovation in animal production: Ghanim Sultan Ahmed Al Suwaidi

Commercial plant production farm: Emirates Organic Farm

Commercial animal production farm: Arab Poultry Company

“The wide participation in the award is a direct result of His Highness’ wise directives to develop the agricultural infrastructure, encourage innovation and use modern technologies, as these blessed efforts have resulted in the prosperity of the agricultural sector, increasing productivity and diversifying agricultural products.

“Through this Award, we seek to consolidate it as an incentive to achieve sustainable agricultural development and encourage innovation and excellence at the state level, stressing that the wide participation in the award constitutes a strong motivation to develop it to become the first global Award in the field of sustainability and agricultural innovation.”

How winners are selected

Dr Mariam Hareb Al Suwaidi, Chairman of the Higher Committee of the Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Agricultural Excellence Award and Deputy Director-General for Operational at ADAFSA, said the Organising Committee uses precise and objective criteria to evaluate entries, including sustainability, use of good agricultural practices and productivity.