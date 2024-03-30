Jamal Al Mazmi, director of the Health Control and Safety Department, highlighted the municipality’s year-round efforts in combating mosquitoes, including participation in the National Mosquito Control Programme in collaboration with the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment. The control measures encompass monitoring and inspection of breeding places, with specialised teams conducting investigations in various areas of Sharjah on a weekly basis.

Work is carried out to limit the spread of mosquitos through disposing of water and safe chemical treatment, as well as space or vacuum spraying using specialised vehicles to combat flying insects. Additionally, the municipality organizes awareness campaigns through various channels, including social media, schools, and other institutions, to educate the public about mosquito control.