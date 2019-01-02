Abu Dhabi: Residents and companies must obtain a formal permit before installing public drinking water dispensers, the Abu Dhabi City Municipality has urged in a statement sent on January 2.
These dispensers must meet the Municipality’s standards of hygiene, and in order to obtain the permit, the resident has to first provide a utilities bill to the Abu Dhabi Distribution Company.
Municipality inspectors recently conducted a check on water dispensers in the Abu Dhabi parks, including sampling the water to ensure that it is free from contaminants.
In order to meet Municipality standards, water dispensers must be installed on concrete bases that are raised 10 centimetres from the ground. Dispensers must also include filters that are regularly cleaned and replaced as required, and those who install them must ensure that all requirements of the Municipality are met.