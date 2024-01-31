Dubai: Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has concluded the initial two phases of its energy conservation project, deploying 19,968 energy-efficient LED bulbs across metro stations and facilities. Over two years, this effort saved 16.7 million kilowatts, valued at Dh7.6 million, and cut the carbon footprint by 7,283 tonnes of CO2.

This initiative has been implemented to make Dubai a more sustainable and liveable city worldwide. It is a part of RTA’s effort to achieve sustainability by providing an environmentally friendly transportation system and showcasing its support for Dubai’s integrated energy strategy, which aims to conserve energy by 30 per cent by 2030.

Mohammed Al Amiri, Director of the Rail Maintenance at RTA’s Train Agency said the project includes replacing various regular lighting fixtures in Dubai Metro stations and facilities with LED lights on its red and green lines.

LED lights convert approximately 95 per cent of the energy used into light while wasting only 5 per cent as heat, making them an environmentally friendly and less expensive lighting option that embodies RTA’s commitment to sustainable practices.

He stated that RTA had started the first phase of its electricity consumption saving project in 2021. As part of this phase, RTA replaced 7,200 traditional lighting units with energy-saving ones.

Energy saver

This initiative helped the RTA save approximately 4,981,000 watts of energy within a year. Furthermore, it reduced the carbon footprint by 2,142.24 tonnes of carbon dioxide.

RTA completed the second phase by replacing 12,768 energy-saving lighting units, through which 4,981,964 kilowatts were saved during the second year, and 5,141 tonnes of carbon dioxide were reduced.

Next phase

The third phase of the project had commenced and 5 per cent of the work has already been completed. The estimated completion date is by the end of this year. This phase encompasses the installation of 12,717 energy-efficient lighting units in parking lots and facilities associated with the Dubai Metro.

Once completed, the third phase will generate 7,296,576 kilowatts, thereby reducing 5,141 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions annually.

Al Ameeri explained that LED lighting systems significantly reduce energy and electricity consumption, carbon dioxide emissions, and waste. These systems have a considerably longer lifespan, making them highly efficient and sustainable.