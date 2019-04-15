Image Credit:

Dubai

Hepworth facilities located in Dubai Industrial Park (DIP) has been converted into a solar carport that harnesses energy from the sun while saving more than 70 metric tonnes of carbon dioxide from entering the atmosphere, equivalent to 280,000km driven by a passenger vehicle for a year.

SirajPower, a leading provider of solar roof plants offering both construction and financing solutions under one umbrella, installed the solar panels and launched the green carport on Monday.

Laurent Longuet, CEO at SirajPower, said: “Solar carport is an innovative solution that we can apply to thousands of car parking spaces across the UAE where we see an increasing demand from clients. This development is also in line with Dubai Electricity and Water Authority’s Shams initiative and the UAE’s efforts to reduce its carbon footprint and increase the proportion of solar energy.”