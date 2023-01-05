This year is an especially high-profile one for the UAE on the sustainability front as it gets ready to host the 28th session of the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28) from November.

In the countdown to that, another pivotal event – Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week 2023 , taking place from January 14-19 – will set the agenda for inclusive action and aims to bring everyone to the table.

The annual global initiative, held under the patronage of UAE President His Highness Shaikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan and backed by clean energy powerhouse Masdar, aims to accelerate sustainable development and advance economic, social, and environmental progress.

ADSW brings together a range of key stakeholders, from heads of state, policymakers, industry leaders and investors to entrepreneurs and, crucially, young people.

This year’s event will convene global sustainability decision makers and key stakeholders for impactful dialogue on how to leverage the assessment from the critical first Global Stocktake of the Paris Agreement, which will take place at COP28, to accelerate climate progress.

“For over 15 years, ADSW has reinforced the UAE’s commitment to addressing global challenges as a responsible leader driving climate action and sustainable economic development,” says Dr Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, Special Envoy for Climate Change, and Chairman of Masdar.

“The world needs a just and inclusive energy transition that supports the needs of developing nations while ensuring a more sustainable future for us all. ADSW can serve as an ideal platform to accelerate the adoption of clean technologies and put partnerships together that can take them to scale around the world, leaving no one behind.”

As ever, ADSW will also feature partner-led events and opportunities for international engagement on sustainability-related topics – including the International Renewable Energy Agency’s IRENA Assembly, the Atlantic Council Global Energy Forum, the Abu Dhabi Sustainable Finance Forum, and the World Future Energy Summit.

Image Credit: Supplied

This year’s ADSW will also see the first ever Green Hydrogen Summit – hosted by Masdar’s green hydrogen business – highlighting its potential to decarbonise key industries and help countries to achieve their net zero objectives.

Additionally, the event will host the annual forum for Masdar’s Women in Sustainability, Environment and Renewable Energy (WiSER) platform, empowering women to have a greater voice in the sustainability debate. It will also see a Youth for Sustainability platform holding the Y4S Hub, which aims to attract 3,000 young people.

ADSW 2023 will also mark the 15th anniversary of the Zayed Sustainability Prize – the UAE’s pioneering global award for recognising excellence in sustainability. With 96 winners across its categories of Health, Food, Energy, Water, and Global High Schools, the Prize has positively impacted the lives of over 378 million people around the world, including in Vietnam, Nepal, Sudan, Ethiopia, Maldives, and Tuvalu.

Crucially, ADSW will include all segments of the business community – vital partners when it comes to sustainability and innovation. With small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) making up roughly 90 per cent of businesses worldwide, the event will welcome over 70 SMEs and start-ups across several sectors, including Masdar City’s global initiative Innovate, which will showcase cutting-edge international technologies.

In short, if you care about the future of the planet and want to be part of the sustainability solution, this is a must-attend event.