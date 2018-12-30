Dubai: As many as 11,000 volunteers from 139 government and private organisations collected about 3,500 tonnes of waste as part of the 25th Clean up the World campaign, the civic body said on Sunday. The campaign was held under the theme, “Beat Plastic Pollution” in Al Hessyan 2 area, with the participation of 6,400 volunteers from the private sector on the final day as an embodiment of the municipality’s strategy in achieving the city’s excellence and preserving its beauty, the municipality said in a press release.