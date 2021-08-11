Image Credit: Supplied

Empay, the UAE’s favourite contactless lifestyle app, is on an inspiring reward spree to its loyal food customers, further motivating them to remain steadfast patrons of its digital transformation journey.

The app has launched an innovative Eat for Free campaign, adding spice and value to its customer-centric propositions. This is a one-of-its-kind campaign in the UAE tied to a tempting bonanza. It has been conceptualised as a gesture of gratitude to Empay’s loyal customers who have found the app beneficial and convenient.

The Eat for Free campaign gives a huge incentive to Empay customers who order food during this limited period offer. This has caught the eyes of food lovers across Dubai, and Empay has a number of customers who has been spreading word about the offer by ordering food on the app.

Keeping customers as top priority, Empay has launched several unique campaigns in the past that have set new benchmarks in customer engagement. It is constantly looking at more value-added campaigns in other business verticals as part of its endeavour to give a big push to the digital economy.

These campaigns have focused on taking lifestyle-related shopping and activities to the digital doorsteps of the customer providing unparalleled convenience and affordability.

Apart from Empay customers, the benefits from the campaign have also helped the food business partners in its ecosystem as it has increased their business at a time when the market is in a post-pandemic recovery mode.

Future of the digital marketplace

The continuing growth of Empay and the rising patronage of customers is a showcase of a future in transition. Easy shopping with contactless payment options is the future of the digital marketplace, and mobile phone apps like Empay will drive this evolution. Apart from expanding its digital market footprints in terms of products and services offered, Empay strongly believes that it is equally important to provide customers exclusive experiences, and it is now raising the bar among similar apps.

Empay is fast expanding its online market offerings across private and public sector products and services. The key is to present a diverse marketplace riding on cutting-edge technology and partner expansion.

Empay’s propositions include a wide variety of payments and lifestyle services such as tap and pay, Dubai Economic Department Licence renewal, Etisalat and Du bill payments, Nol recharge, Salik and Mawaqif, utility payments for DEWA, FEWA, ADDC, AADC, international remittances, peer-to-peer lending, school and college fee payments, and online tuitions, to mention a few.

With Empay, customers can tap to pay for a range of services from paying a cab to ordering dinner. It also comes with the world’s first instant credit lifestyle tap and pay system. It is developed and designed within the UAE’s Smart Government programme framework, helping to catalyse digital transformation.

Ever since its launch in the UAE in November 2020, Empay has been able to attract a large number of customers from all walks of life who are tech-savvy with a huge inclination for digital, cashless payments.

Over the years, Empay has also been able to proliferate its lifestyle payment platform with salient partners, ranging from government and public sector to private sector entities.

As a payment ecosystem, Empay has made a huge and overwhelming impact in the market. The Covid-19 pandemic gave a major push to digital shopping and payments, and Empay has been able to live up to the aspirations of UAE consumers in this context.