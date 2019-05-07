Dubai: The Dubai Health Authority (DHA) and Emirates NBD have signed an agreement to enable Emiratis travelling abroad for medical treatment to use the bank’s GlobalCash prepaid card as a multi-currency payment solution.

Under the agreement, DHA will provide Emirates NBD GlobalCash cards to UAE nationals travelling overseas for medical treatment. The cards will be loaded with the required foreign currency amount that the patients can utilise upon arriving at their destination.

Patients will no longer have to physically visit overseas DHA offices or UAE Embassies for payment approvals, nor banks in the destination country for cash collection.

Card issuance and other fees will be waived off and special foreign exchange rates offered to provide increased value to customers. Cardholders will be able to track their spends and balances through a dedicated mobile app.