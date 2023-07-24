Dubai: Mountaineer Fatima Sajwani has etched her name in history by becoming the first Emirati woman to summit Mont Blanc.

Fatima scaled the mountain on July 16 and it took her four days to summit. She began her ascent on July 13 to summit the Alps’ highest peak.

Summitting Mont Blanc, Western Europe’s most famed mountaintop, represents a new milestone in Fatima’s remarkable climbing career. A mountaineering pioneer in her homeland, she has already set significant records for the UAE within the mountaineering world. Last year, she became the first Emirati to ascend Africa’s third highest and most treacherous summit, Margherita Peak.

To reach the pinnacle of Mont Blanc, Fatimatraversed the Aiguille du Goûter Route, facing icy terrains and strenuous climbs to reach the Goûter Hut, which is situated at an altitude of 3,835 metres above sea level. Here, she had to wait for two days for weather conditions to improve before she could continue her climb towards the summit. A final push up through the Dome du Goûter and the Vallot Hut allowed Fatima to reach the summit.

This successful ascent is the result of months of intensive training in the UAE and the meticulous execution of a carefully planned expedition, as well as favorable weather conditions. Last year, Fatima made a valiant attempt to summit Mont Blanc but was forced to retreat mid-ascent, due to sudden changes in weather.

Speaking about her achievement, she said: “I am proud to continue the legacy of other great female Emirati sportswomen across diverse fields who have paved the way for me. I am grateful to be able to represent the UAE in mountaineering, a sport in which Middle Eastern athletes are usually underrepresented. My motivation to set new records for my country is fueled by my love to raise my nation’s flag over new peaks and to inspire young Emiratis, especially women, to embrace extreme sports.”