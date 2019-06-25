Mother of four lost control of car before hitting a concrete barrier in RAK

Ras Al Khaimah: A 32-year-old Emirati female teacher was killed in a horrific road accident in Sha’am area in Ras Al Khaimah on Tuesday, police said.

Colonel Abdullah Saeed Al Qishi, director of Sha’am police station said the operations room received a call on Tuesday at 7.45am reporting the accident.

The Emirati teacher, identified F.A.S., was travelling along with a colleague, also Emirati, when the accident occurred.

The deceased lost control of her vehicle and veered off the road before crashing into the concrete barrier. The vehicle turned over several times.

Col.Al Qishi said the deceased sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene while her friend sustained moderate injuries and was transported to hospital.

The deceased worked as teacher in Al Bashayer kindergarten where she was employed for five years. She was married and had four children, the youngest child is a three month-old girl.

The case was referred to public prosecution for further action.