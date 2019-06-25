Ras Al Khaimah: A 32-year-old Emirati female teacher was killed in a horrific road accident in Sha’am area in Ras Al Khaimah on Tuesday, police said.
Colonel Abdullah Saeed Al Qishi, director of Sha’am police station said the operations room received a call on Tuesday at 7.45am reporting the accident.
The Emirati teacher, identified F.A.S., was travelling along with a colleague, also Emirati, when the accident occurred.
The deceased lost control of her vehicle and veered off the road before crashing into the concrete barrier. The vehicle turned over several times.
Col.Al Qishi said the deceased sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene while her friend sustained moderate injuries and was transported to hospital.
The deceased worked as teacher in Al Bashayer kindergarten where she was employed for five years. She was married and had four children, the youngest child is a three month-old girl.
The case was referred to public prosecution for further action.
Brigadier Ahmad Sum Al Naqbi, director of the Traffic and Patrols Department at Ras Al Khaimah Police urged all motorist abide by traffic laws and pay attention to the road while driving and not to get distracted.