Sharjah: Search and rescue divers pulled the body of an Emirati man from the sea in Sharjah after he fell from a speedboat near Al Khan coast early Tuesday. Another Emirati was rescued and moved to Al Kuwaiti Hospital for treatment.

Sharjah Police confirmed that the 43-year-old Emirati man died after he and his relative fell from the speeding boat in the sea while they were on a pleasure trip, Gulf News obtained video of the accident showing the empty boat moving in circles. The boat kept on running until it ran of diesel.

The victim, identified as A.I.S., was on the boat along with his 35-year-old relative who was identified as M.A.B.Y., when the accident took place.

Police said it’s believed the deceased and his relative fell in the water while the boat was moving at a high speed. People who witnessed the accident reported the issue to police operations room

The coastguards and a rescue team recovered the body of the deceased after several hours of searching.

The Emirati was taken to Al Kuwaiti Hospital around 7.30am where he was pronounced dead on arrival, and his body was later moved to the forensic laboratory for autopsy.

The case is with the Buhairah Police Station and investigations are underway. The deceased and his relative were not wearing a life-jacket at the time of the accident, officials said.