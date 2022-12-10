Sharjah: His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, opened the activities of the 6th edition of the Sharjah Desert Theatre Festival on Friday night.

Organised by the Department of Culture, the festival runs from December 9-13, in Al Kihaif.

Dr Sheikh Sultan watched the opening performance of the festival, the Emirati play Salloum Al Arab, written by Sultan Al Neyadi and directed by Mohammed Al Ameri, and presented by the Sharjah National Theatre Group, with the participation of a number of the most prominent theatre artists in the country.

Image Credit: WAM

This play embodies the Emirati Bedouin environment with its customs, traditions, values and heritage, through three stories that have been passed down from generation to generation.

It highlights the wisdom and values of generosity, courage and altruism that sing the noble meanings of the people of this good land.

The show included many performance arts, including narration, poetry, show, and the participation of horses and camels in the scenes in a distinctive theatrical space.

Five theatrical performances from the UAE, Egypt, Morocco, Syria and Mauritania from part of the festival, in addition to the presence of dozens of theatrical artists from most Arab countries.

The festival mixes new theatrical solutions, performance arts and traditional storytelling created by Bedouin societies.

The festival site, which aims to highlight and enhance the aesthetics of the Arab environment, has been prepared in a large area in the Al Kihaif, so that it simulates, in its general form, a desert village, and participating performances are presented and watched by the audience in a space surrounded by dunes, valleys and tents.

In conjunction with the theatrical performances, the festival organises daily critical talks that shed light on the technical aspects of the participating performances and discuss their topics and techniques. The programme accompanying the nights of the festival also includes a variety of activities to exchange knowledge and visions and build bridges of communication and interaction between participants and guests.

The Sharjah Desert Theatre Festival organises an intellectual symposium titled "Desert Theatre and the Authentication of Arab Spectacle", in addition to exhibitions and competitions that celebrate Bedouin culture.

The festival also holds dinner parties and daily performances that reflect the diversity of the popular heritage of the countries participating in this edition.