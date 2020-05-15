Volunteers engage in the Ramadan Food Aid initiative Image Credit: Supplied

Leading the UAE’s national public-private funded initiatives for empowering youth, Emirates Foundation has launched its “Ramadan Food Aid” campaign for this year to contribute to the welfare of its people who are directly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Despite Ramadan arriving this year with unusual circumstances, thousands of underprivileged families around the UAE will be receiving Ramadan Food Boxes from Emirates Foundation in continuation of the traditional spirit of giving that accompanies this holy month. In partnership with FAB, and throughout the holy month, the “Ramadan Food Aid” campaign will offer more than 16,000 boxes packed and distributed by its volunteers to families who have been directly affected by the Covid-19 pandemic as means of support and solidarity among the community of the UAE during these challenging times.

Mohanna Al Mheiri, Chief of Staff at Emirates Foundation said: “Emirates Foundation aims to bring together the efforts of the private and public sectors and strengthen their roles in supporting communities in the UAE amid the Covid-19 crisis. We highly appreciate the efforts of First Abu Dhabi Bank, Lulu Exchange, the participating community centers, and the network of volunteers who are determined to do their utmost to support those most impacted by COVID-19. We believe that our strong foundation as a nation is reflected in the value of giving back to the society, and that is the goal of the “#UAE_Volunteers” campaign. The campaign aims to channel voluntary efforts on a national level especially in such circumstances by involving community members to support others and provide the right opportunities to help those in need.”

Hana Al Rostamani, Deputy CEO and Group Head of Personal Banking at FAB, said: “We are humbled to be able to work with the Emirates Foundation at this special time of the year to support such a crucial humanitarian effort in our community. With so much of our daily life disrupted this Ramadan, it is more important than ever that people remain united under the present circumstances, and reach out to those that can benefit from our support the most. FAB is fully committed to finding new ways of sharing the spirit and blessings of Ramadan in these times, and we encourage everyone to do the same.”

The initiative is powered by Lulu Exchange, who is handling the packaging and allocation of these boxes hand in hand with Emirates Foundation volunteers, and handing them off to distribution networks with access to the targeted communities.

Adeeb Ahamed, MD, LuLu Financial Group, said, “We are happy to associate with the UAE-Volunteers campaign launched by Emirates Foundation, by providing volunteering support in delivering food boxes to communities displaced by the Covid-19 pandemic. As a responsible corporate, we have always believed in the idea of giving back to society and consider it our duty to be of service to the country during these trying times.”