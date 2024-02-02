Dubai: Mohammed Inam, the recent EASY6 Grand Prize winner from Pakistan, a regular player since the game’s inception, never imagined that buying a Dh15 ticket can be transformed into an epic Dh15 million.

Raffle Win Expectation Leads to Action Bhuvan Mehta from Delhi, India, always aspired about winning a raffle, and felt inspired to join Emirates Draw MEGA7.

As a testament to his belief in a positive outcome, Bhuvan actively participated in the draw, and became a Raffle Draw winner of Dh10,000.

Well rewarded

Here’s the story of Madelyn from the Philippines. She made a big move to the UAE driven by her deep sense of responsibility towards her family, hoping to give them a better life.

In a fitting example of a well deserved win as a result of her acts of sacrifice, her Emirates Draw EASY6 raffle purchase led her to a Raffle win of Dh15,000.

The win transformed her life with her top priority being building a home for her parents back in the Philippines. It’s an example of how simple actions can have a powerful impact on our lives.

From financial struggle to ray of hope

Naseem Shaikh, an Emirates Draw FAST5 winner from India, fueled by a strong belief in positive change, chose to participate in Emirates Draw.

Struggling with multiple loans, he saw Emirates Draw as a ray of hope to alleviate his financial burdens.

Fate smiled upon him, transforming his life for the better, as he emerged as a FAST5 Guaranteed Raffle winner of Dh50,000 and managed to settle a significant portion of his home loan.

Financial independence

Robert Burkovski from Canada decided to take a shot at fast-tracking his future by consistently participating in Emirates Draw FAST5.

He ended up winning the Grand Prize of Dh25,000 every month for an incredible 25 years.

With that conscious choice to participate, he not only gained financial freedom but also ensured a worry-free life for himself and his family.

Emirates Draw

Emirates Draw is a global gaming operator that provides entertainment, innovative gaming platforms and products with a CSR-first approach to supporting individuals and society.

A proud organisation rooted in the values of working towards a sustainable future, grounded on the principles of social and environmental responsibility, positively impacting, and bringing real change one life at a time for its winners.