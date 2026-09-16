AFC Champions League, UAE Cricket, Asian games: UAE sports fix

Check out the latest sports stories across the UAE
Dubai: From football to cricket, the UAE continues to make its mark on the sporting map, with a packed calendar of action.
We’ve got you covered with the latest news, results and stories from across the country.
UAE clubs made a strong impression in the opening round of the AFC Champions League Elite, with Al Ain stealing the headlines in spectacular fashion.
The four-time champions produced one of the biggest results of the opening round by thrashing Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr 4-0 at Hazza bin Zayed Stadium. Houssine Rahimi struck twice, either side of half-time, before his brother Soufiane Rahimi added a third and Giorgos Giakoumakis completed the rout five minutes from time. The result also marked Al Nassr’s heaviest defeat since Ronaldo joined the Saudi club.
Shabab Al Ahli also began their campaign with three points, edging Iranian side Tractor 1-0 at Rashid Stadium thanks to Yuri Cesar’s 22nd-minute strike. There was less joy for Al Wasl, who were beaten 2-1 by Saudi debutants Al Qadsiah in Dammam. Julian Quinones put the hosts ahead in the 57th minute before Mateo Retegui doubled their advantage four minutes later, with Leandro Spadacio scoring a late consolation for Al Wasl in the sixth minute of stoppage time.
The UAE men’s cricket team have wasted little time putting their ACC Premier Cup final disappointment behind them. After Nepal ended their hopes with a 45-run victory in the final, the UAE have responded strongly against Malaysia, winning the opening two matches of their three-game T20 series.
They won the first game by six wickets before producing another convincing performance to win the second by seven wickets, putting themselves in a position to complete a series clean sweep. The third and final T20 against Malaysia takes place tomorrow, with the UAE looking to finish the series on another high and show that the Premier Cup final defeat has not knocked them off their stride.
The UAE will also be represented at the Asian Games, with a 165-strong national contingent made up of 117 men and 48 women competing across 23 sports. The Asian Games are the world’s second-largest multi-sport event after the Olympics, featuring disciplines ranging from athletics, swimming and football to cycling, golf, jiu-jitsu, rugby, shooting, equestrian and esports.
The UAE will make its Asian Games debut in both modern pentathlon and padel tennis, adding two new sports to its growing presence at the continental showpiece.
The UAE men’s football team will began their campaign against on Wednesday suffering a 3-1 defeat after being drawn in Group B alongside China, North Korea and Iran. The squad includes several familiar names, including Yahya Al Ghassani, Junior Ndiaye and Mackenzie Hunt.