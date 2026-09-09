Women’s Asia Cup, UAE Pro League, Mallathons: UAE sports fix

Check out the latest sports stories across the UAE
Dubai: From cricket and football to running and fitness events, there is plenty of sporting action taking place across the UAE this week.
We’ve got you covered with the latest news, results and stories from across the country.
The Women’s Asia Cup has reached the semi-final stage, with all of the tournament’s matches being played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.
India have been the standout side, winning all three of their group matches, while Sri Lanka are the only other unbeaten team heading into the knockout stage.
India will face Bangladesh in the first semi-final on Thursday night, with Harmanpreet Kaur’s side going into the contest full of confidence after a dominant group campaign. India beat Thailand by 94 runs, Hong Kong by 137 runs and Pakistan by seven wickets, with their bowling attack particularly impressive.
Bangladesh, meanwhile, booked their place in the last four with a 34-run victory over the UAE and will need another disciplined performance with the ball if they are to cause an upset.
The second semi-final on Friday sees Pakistan take on unbeaten Sri Lanka. Pakistan recovered from their heavy defeat by India to beat Hong Kong by 72 runs and secure second place in Group A, but they face a Sri Lankan side that won all three of its group games.
Sri Lanka defeated the UAE, Indonesia and Bangladesh and will be looking to maintain that perfect record against a Pakistan team that will need to produce a far stronger performance than it did against India.
With both semi-finals taking place in Dubai, the stage is set for two nights of high-stakes cricket before the final on Sunday, September 13, also at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.
The ADNOC Pro League has already delivered a high-scoring start to the new campaign, with the 100-goal mark reached at the end of Matchweek 4 after 25 goals were scored across seven matches.
Al Jazira and Al Ain have been the early pace-setters, with both clubs winning their opening four games, the first time in Pro League history they have each achieved that feat in the same season.
Now the focus turns to Matchweek 5, with Al Ain facing their biggest test of the season so far when they welcome Al Wasl to Hazza Bin Zayed Stadium on Thursday night. The meeting pits two of the early frontrunners against each other, with Al Ain looking to protect their perfect record against an Al Wasl side that has been one of the league's most dangerous attacking teams.
Al Wasl have scored 13 goals, the most in the division so far, making them a particularly tough challenge for the reigning champions. The clash also has the feel of an early statement game, with second-placed Al Ain taking on third-placed Al Wasl.
The Dubai Mallathon has continued to bring running and fitness into some of the city’s biggest shopping destinations, offering residents a way to stay active through the summer in air-conditioned surroundings.
The second edition has already attracted more than 100,000 participants and recorded 220 million steps, with daily walking and running opportunities across malls including Dubai Mall, Mall of the Emirates, City Centre Mirdif, Dubai Festival City, City Centre Deira and Dubai Hills Mall.
The initiative now heads into its final days, with the Dubai Mallathon continuing until Tuesday September 15. One of the headline events is the 42km Dubai Mall Pro Race on Sunday September 13, starting and finishing at Dubai Mall, giving runners the chance to take on a full marathon distance inside the city.
The Mallathon is part of a wider push to keep Dubai active throughout the hotter months, with indoor routes providing a more comfortable alternative to outdoor running.