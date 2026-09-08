Historic Matchweek 4 sees UAE Pro League reach 100-goal milestone

Dubai: What a weekend of football it was in the ADNOC Pro League, with the 100-goal mark for the 2026-27 season surpassed at the conclusion of Matchweek 4.

A thrilling round of fixtures produced 25 goals across seven matches, averaging 3.6 goals per game, as the UAE’s top flight continued to deliver an entertaining start to the new campaign.

Matchweek 4 also saw Al Jazira and Al Ain maintain their perfect records, with both sides winning their opening four matches of the season. For the first time in Pro League history, the two clubs have each won their opening four matches of the same campaign, leaving them level on 12 points.

Al Jazira currently sit top thanks to their superior goal difference, while Al Ain occupy second place, with the two sides emerging as the early title contenders.

Ajman also enjoyed an impressive start, moving onto nine points after four matches, their highest-ever tally at this stage of a Pro League season.

Matchweek 4 largely belonged to the travelling sides, with five of the seven matches won by the away team. Al Wasl and Sharjah were the only home sides to claim victory, with Al Wasl defeating Khorfakkan and Sharjah overcoming United.

The goals continued to flow throughout the 90 minutes, with 12 scored before half-time and 13 after the break, highlighting the attacking nature of the competition.

Igor Coronado scored the first hat-trick of the season, while Junior Flemmings and Aniss Karimi both found the net twice.

At the other end, Bani Yas were left frustrated despite showing plenty of attacking intent, failing to find the net despite recording a Matchweek 4-high 27 shots.

Goalkeepers also played their part, with Al Ain's Khalid Eisa making eight saves to help his side keep a clean sheet and maintain their perfect start to the campaign.

The latest round underlined the attacking quality and competitiveness of the 2026-27 Pro League, with goals coming from across the division and several clubs making strong starts.

With 100 goals now on the board after just four matchweeks, the season is already delivering plenty of excitement.

Rob is an experienced sports reporter with a focus on digital publishing. He holds both an undergraduate and master’s degree in sports journalism and has hands-on experience in presenting and commentary. Rob has previously worked in the communications teams at Premier League clubs Everton and Brentford FC. While football is his main passion, he enjoys all sports and loves sharing his enthusiasm with anyone he meets.