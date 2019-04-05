Dubai: Emerging solo artists from more than 30 countries, including the UAE, have descended upon World Art Dubai, the region’s most accessible and affordable annual art fair, now in its fifth year. The art fair ends on Saturday.

The line-up represents a fascinating look at up-and-coming artists who could become major international names in the years to come.

Making his debut at this year’s fair is China’s Li Lei, who has practised art for 20 years. Li is showcasing a 26-strong portfolio of acrylic and oil works, with prices ranging from $1,000 to $10,000.

“I have exhibited in Bangladesh, Singapore and Greece, but World Art Dubai is my most important show to date,” said Li. “I found out about the fair from some artists friends in Bangladesh that exhibited here last year. I did some research and the event is widely known amongst emerging artists in China. I am hoping to sell all my works and build a profile in the UAE.”

Dubai resident Saeedeh Keshvari is taking part for the first time after attending as a visitor in 2018, “I was really envious of the artists last year, so I decided to sign up. I believe World Art Dubai is the right stage to get my art seen on a wider international scale,” said Keshvari.

Keshvari’s distinctive style involves reimaging the textual passages in calligraphy form entwined with simple, abstract self-portraits. Each work lives on homemade paper created by the artist herself.