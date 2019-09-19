The boy is admitted to Saqr Hospital where he is undergoing treatment for serious injuries

The grade 3 student was accompanied by his sister and the mother, who works as a teacher in the same school. Image Credit: Supplied

Ras Al Khaimah : An eight-year-old Arab boy was run over by a speeding car in Ras Al Khaimah on Al Muntasir Road on Tuesday, according to his family

The Arab boy, identified AMK was admitted to Saqr Hospital where medics confirmed he had sustained serious injuries.

Medical sources confirmed to Gulf News that the boy had a fracture in the right leg and serious wound in his head. The boy is still receiving treatment at the hospital.

Police and paramedics arrived at the scene after being alerted to the incident at around 2pm.

The incident occurred as the boy was walking home from school. The grade 3 student was accompanied by his sister and the mother, who works as a teacher in the same school.

The mother said that on their way back home they have to cross a road that lies between the school and her house every day. On the day of the accident, a car on the left lane stopped to let them cross the road. Her daughter managed to crossed the road, but the mother and the boy were surprised by a speeding vehicle coming from the right side moving towards the mother.

The driver tried to avoid hitting the mother but unfortunately he run over her son.

Police said the driver was speeding and inattentive. “The driver is in custody and being questioned at police station,” an officer said.