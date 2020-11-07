Tariq Chauhan, Group CEO, EFS Services Facilities Group Image Credit: Supplied

Tariq Chauhan is the Group CEO of EFS Facilities Services Group, an industry leader in global facilities and infrastructure management across the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia. He is an accomplished business leader, widely hailed for establishing EFS as a regional powerhouse and a premium facilities management (FM) brand. Since 2009, EFS has achieved a sustained growth year on year in double digits supported by Dh5 billion in contracts and managing an approximate total area of over 49 million square metres, providing FM solutions to diverse business verticals that include banking, education, healthcare, oil & gas, mixed-use development, master communities, and the public sector, among others. EFS also prides itself in having an impressive rate of over 90 per cent staff retention and 95 per cent client retention, employing over 18,000 people across the business.

“COVID-19 learnings have once again reminded that being resilient is the only significant advantage to ride through the wave of turbulence. EFS is not only built on resilience but has transformed to remain relevant and ahead by our COVID-19 manoeuvres,” says Chauhan.

Ethics and values are the common fabric that weaves Chauhan, his organisation and staff forming the basis of the fundamental foundation of happiness and a high-performance organisation. Chauhan is relentlessly working towards upskilling the FM industry and raising the bar in built environments and workplaces.

Despite market downturn and being 10 per cent over the budget, EFS was able to retain 100 per cent employees with zero deductions and also create more job opportunities, offer sustainable service delivery, technology integration along with proactive client and staff engagement.

The business has additionally broadened its scope with the introduction of Bio Clean services under FM solutions, which include disinfection, deep cleaning, indoor air quality, water tank cleaning, and more.

EFS’ preparedness to COVID-19 focuses on health and safety for all employees, clients and the community, adherence to local and international regulations and business continuity. EFS has also been very proactive in supporting endeavours and initiatives by the UAE leadership, use technology and innovation through remote working, automation, decontamination, real-time monitoring and financial safety and security. EFS’ strides also include initiatives done for employee engagement, communication, learning and development and continued client and staff engagement and satisfaction.

EFS has acquired several honours due to Chauhan's pioneering leadership that includes the Taqdeer Awards and Sheikh Khalifa Excellence Awards (2018), Top 50 Private Companies by Forbes Middle East, Best FM Company of the Year by BNC Publishing and the Expo 2020 Better Together Awards for Worker Welfare Initiative of the Year and Service Provider of the Year (2019), and the Sheikh Khalifa Excellence Awards (2020).

Chauhan continues to address critical topics like challenges in the global FM industry, diversity and inclusivity, community, and welfare of the blue-collar workforce and young leadership as he steers speeches, seminars, presentations, and panel discussions on global and renowned platforms amidst high-network individuals, industry veterans, and business schools.