In 2018, more than 412,290 students from the Middle East studied abroad, which was a 22 per cent increase from just four years ago, according to Unesco figures. In a Covid world, with physical events such as traditional student fairs cancelled, how do these bright young students discover study-abroad opportunities?

“Normally, I’d be attending the Global Education Fair in Dubai this month,” says Jamal, a third-year high-school student. “It’s been on my radar for a while, as most of us here in the UAE know the event is the best place to meet with all kinds of universities from all over the world.

“It’s really popular because you can find everything in one place – visas, scholarships, university applications. It’s where students go to get advice and find amazing overseas universities.”

But as students across the Middle East – and indeed, the world – have discovered, the year 2020 has forced them to do things differently, and that includes university planning.

The powerhouse behind the Global Education Fair, as well as 60 other annual events worldwide, education company BMI has also had to do things differently this year, and it has successfully taken its famous in-person student fairs into the online space and created the award-winning Talk Global Study virtual fairs.

Just like at physical student fairs, this innovative platform lets students and parents talk directly with senior admissions staff from international universities and colleges. But now, they can do even more. Thanks to the online format, students can search for more than 2,000 courses from universities in the UAE and across the world – all without leaving home.

When students log on to the event, held from 4pm onwards this Friday, November 20, they can have live chats via text, audio or video, plus participate in educational seminars led by experts from leading institutions and government organisations such as Education USA.

Must-attend virtual international education fair

For anyone who is seriously considering studying overseas, this is a must-attend live event. It allows students (and parents) to talk privately with key staff from universities across the world to get immediate answers on topics such as visa processes and requirements, application deadlines, tuition and finance options including grants, loans and scholarships, accommodation standards, cost of living in top student cities worldwide, campus culture and diversity and Covid-19 provisions.

During these live chats, aspiring higher education students will learn the many advantages of an international education, which gives students a global network to tap into, broadens their future employment opportunities and exposes them to a multitude of different cultures and mindsets.

Talk Global Study will take place this Friday, November 20 and feature universities and colleges from the UK, USA, Canada, India, Japan, Spain, Switzerland, the UAE and more.

“For more than 30 years, BMI has been running events across Latin America, Brazil, the Middle East and Asia,” says Samir Zaveri, President and CEO, BMI. “With the majority of our physical events cancelled this year due to the global pandemic, turning to an online format was the obvious solution, and our team has worked hard to ensure we deliver the same world-class experience we’ve been known for among students, parents, institutions and governments worldwide. Our first virtual event kicked off in Brazil in September, followed by Spanish-speaking Latin America and Asia. Students have loved the format and the award-winning platform and we are excited about the opportunity it presents to students to find their perfect education course – whether in the UAE or abroad.

Participation in Talk Global Study events is free of charge but visitors must register in advance at www.talkglobalstudy.com. The site also gives a complete list of all the participating institutions and the schedule of the live seminars that will take place throughout each event.