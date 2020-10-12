Watch how to register and how the event works Video Credit: Supplied

In 2018, more than 412,290 students from the Middle East studied abroad, which was a 22 per cent increase from just four years ago, according to Unesco figures. In a Covid world, with physical events such as traditional student fairs cancelled, how do these bright young students discover study-abroad opportunities?

“Normally, I’d be attending the Global Education Fair in Dubai this month,” says Jamal, a third-year high-school student. “It’s been on my radar for a while, as most of us here in the UAE know the event is the best place to meet with all kinds of universities from all over the world.

“It’s really popular because you can find everything in one place – visas, scholarships, university applications. It’s where students go to get advice and find amazing overseas universities.”

But as students across the Middle East – and indeed, the world – have discovered, the year 2020 has forced them to do things differently, and that includes university planning.

The powerhouse behind the Global Education Fair, as well as 60 other annual events worldwide, education company BMI has also had to do things differently this year, and it has successfully taken its famous student fairs into the online space under the new name Talk Global Study.

Just like at physical student fairs, this innovative platform lets students and parents find and talk directly with senior admissions staff from international universities and colleges. But now, they can do even more. Thanks to the online format, students can search for more than 3,000 courses from over 80 institutions – all without leaving home.

When students log on to the event, held from 2pm onwards on October 16, they can have live chats via text, audio or video, plus participate in educational seminars led by experts from government organisations and leading institutions.

For anyone who is seriously considering studying overseas, this is a must-attend live event. It allows students (and parents) to talk privately with key staff from some of the best universities in the world to find out more on topics such as visa processes and requirements, application deadlines, tuition and finance options including grants, loans and scholarships, accommodation standards, cost of living in top student cities worldwide, campus culture and diversity and Covid-19 provisions.

During these live chats, aspiring higher education students will learn the many advantages of an international education, which gives students a global network to tap into, broadens their future employment opportunities and exposes them to a multitude of different cultures and mindsets.

Talk Global Study will take place this Friday, October 16 and feature universities and colleges from over 20 countries including Canada, China, the US, United Kingdom, Australia, France, Ireland, Japan, Italy, Russia, Norway and many more.

The event will also feature a special pavilion dedicated to studying in Hong Kong. With eight prestigious universities, numerous Belt and Road Scholarships, and flexible internship and work-abroad opportunities in the city, Hong Kong is sure to draw healthy interest from student applicants.

“For more than 30 years, BMI has been running events across Latin America, Brazil, the Middle East and Asia,” says Samir Zaveri, President and CEO, BMI. “With the majority of our physical events cancelled this year due to the global pandemic, turning to an online format was the obvious solution, and our team has worked hard to ensure we deliver the same world-class experience we’ve been known for among students, parents, institutions and governments worldwide. Our first virtual event kicked off in Brazil in September, followed by Spanish-speaking Latin America and Asia. Students have loved the format and the platform and we are excited about the opportunity it presents to UAE students for using it to find their perfect international course – whether in the UAE or abroad.

“One major difference Talk Global Study events in the UAE has is that in addition to the main event, which had universities covering all subjects, there are three simultaneous other events – one for Art, Design and Media courses, one for Engineering courses and one for Business and MBA courses. Visitors can attend any one or all four events.”

Participation in Talk Global Study events is free of charge but visitors must register in advance at www.talkglobalstudy.com. The site also gives a complete list of all the participating institutions and the schedule of the live seminars that will take place throughout each event.