Why GCC exam cancellations don’t have to halt A level and IB students’ success

For A level, IB, and GCSE students across the UAE, this term has brought an unexpected problem. Examinations that were supposed to confirm university places have been cancelled, postponed or restructured. Students have strong predicted grades following two years of dedicated work. They’re just missing clear proof of their achievements.

For families who have built their plans around a September 2026 university start, the concern is immediate. If the results aren’t there, does the place fall through? Do they wait another year?

The answer to both questions is no.

You don’t need final results to move forward

Most people assume that a university offer requires a complete set of final exam results. For traditional direct entry, that’s broadly true. But it isn’t the only route. For students whose exams have been disrupted through no fault of their own, there is another option.