Why GCC exam cancellations don’t have to halt A level and IB students’ success

A levels, IB students can still secure place at a leading US, UK or Australian university
For A level, IB, and GCSE students across the UAE, this term has brought an unexpected problem. Examinations that were supposed to confirm university places have been cancelled, postponed or restructured. Students have strong predicted grades following two years of dedicated work. They’re just missing clear proof of their achievements.
For families who have built their plans around a September 2026 university start, the concern is immediate. If the results aren’t there, does the place fall through? Do they wait another year?
The answer to both questions is no.
Most people assume that a university offer requires a complete set of final exam results. For traditional direct entry, that’s broadly true. But it isn’t the only route. For students whose exams have been disrupted through no fault of their own, there is another option.
Pathway programmes in partnership with leading universities assess students based on what they’ve already demonstrated. Predicted grades, internal academic assessments and existing transcripts can all contribute to a legitimate conditional university offer.
You don’t need to wait for a rescheduled exam to move forward.
INTO University Partnerships works directly with UK universities including the University of Manchester, University of Exeter, and Newcastle University as well as leading institutions in Australia and the US. INTO’s pathway programmes, including International Foundation and International Year One, are assessed and delivered to university standards. They are a recognised, established route that enable thousands of international students to achieve degree success each year.
When you successfully complete an INTO pathway programme and achieve the required grades for entry, you progress directly to your chosen degree. Pathways bridge the gap that exam disruption has created, with some programmes delivering content equivalent to Year 1 at university allowing students to move straight to Year 2. In 2025, 93 per cent of students secured a place at their chosen university, reflecting the academic quality of these programmes.
You apply for an INTO pathway programme using your current predicted grades and available transcripts. An admissions decision is typically made quickly, giving you and your family clarity at a time when very little feels certain. Once a conditional offer is in place, you have a confirmed next step, a start date and a clear progression route to your target university.
For students in Year 12 or 13 (or equivalent) who haven’t been able to sit final A level or IB exams, the International Foundation programme covers the academic ground needed to enter Year 1 of their degree. For students with stronger existing qualifications, the International Year One programme may allow entry into Year 2.
An advisor can confirm which programmes and destinations match your academic background and ambitions.
Will a student visa be affected by missing final results? No. Student visa applications are assessed based on a confirmed university or pathway offer, proof of funds and a valid passport. An INTO offer letter is recognised by the relevant home offices and immigration authorities.
Is a pathway programme as respected as direct university entry? INTO’s partner universities set the entry standards for their own pathway programmes. These study routes are designed, quality-assured and intentionally offered by those universities.
What about cost? Pathway programme fees vary by university and programme length. Scholarships and funding options are available for eligible students. An advisor can provide a full breakdown for the specific institutions and programmes you’re considering.
If your exams have been disrupted this year, the most useful thing you can do right now is find out exactly where you stand. Speak to an INTO advisor. Bring whatever you have: predicted grades, AS results, IB scores, school transcripts. From there, you’ll get a clear picture of which programmes you’re eligible for, which universities you can progress to and what your timeline looks like.
Your education hasn’t stopped. It’s just taking a different route.
To learn more, visit Intostudy.com
This content comes from Reach by Gulf News, which is the branded content team of GN Media.