COVID-19 has shown the importance of having in-demand skills in the employment arena

COVID-19 is having a profound effect on the global economy and impacting it in ways we could not have envisioned. Recent global developments outline more strongly than ever before the importance of economic diversification and ensuring professionals have the in-demand skills required to succeed in the global market.

Growth drivers of the future will not be the same as those of the present or the past. Automation, AI, data, and the digital economy will be key, and those with a dynamic response to disruptive forces will be better placed. The Gulf nations realised this fact even before the oil price crash and had been trying to position themselves to capitalise on these new developments.

The digital skills gap: Why upskilling will be non-optional in the coming years

The Middle East has been moving rapidly towards a fully-connected, intelligent future. According to a recent PwC study, nearly 80 per cent of Middle East private businesses have already acknowledged that digitalisation will impact the long-term viability of their business.

Another 2018 McKinsey study projects that between now and 2030, 45 per cent of existing work in the Middle East has the potential of being automated. Thus, the emergence of digitisation and automation is rapidly changing the requirements needed in the workplace, creating demand for a range of new skill-sets.

How to develop the skills of the future

Executive education programs are the answer for professionals to sail through these challenging times and prepare for the workforce of the future.

Professional development and continuous learning are especially important in these challenging times and can help one to full advantage of the benefits offered by the digital economy.

