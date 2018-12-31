The Programme for International Student Assessments (PISA) will test public and private school students in math, science and reading. While the 15,000 UAE schoolchildren who took the test in 2016 fared well compared to their peers in the region, their scores were still lower than expected, placing them 47th internationally in math, 46th in science, and 48th in reading. Education authorities have since been working with schools, and the aim is to improve scores so that the UAE students ranks among the top 20 nations in terms of student scores. Students will undertake the assessment once more this year, and authorities are hopeful that they will performs significantly better.