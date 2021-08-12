This allows students from different secondary education systems to graduate faster

University of Wollongong in Dubai (UOWD), the first international university and the highest-ranked Australian university in the UAE, announced that its bachelor degrees are now aligned seamlessly with those offered at the University of Wollongong (UOW) Australia, allowing students who have excelled academically at select high-school curricula to complete their bachelor’s degree in three years instead of four. Upon graduation, students will receive a worldwide-recognised degree from UOW Australia that is accredited by the UAE's Ministry of Education.

This change is in line with the UAE’s National Strategy for Higher Education 2030 that aims to shape an innovative educational system and provide future generations with the necessary technical and practical knowledge and skills to contribute proactively to driving the economy. The opportunity to complete bachelor degrees in three years is available to all students who have excelled academically in curricula such as CBSE, GCE A level, IB Diploma, and American High School Diploma for all UOWD bachelor degrees excluding the Bachelor of Engineering, which is a four-year honours programme.

“As a future-focused higher education institution, we aim to continuously improve and tailor our offerings to meet today’s dynamic labour market requirements,” says Professor Mohamed Salem, President of UOWD. “This important restructuring of our bachelor degrees recognises the differences between needs of students from different secondary education systems allowing, thus, many UOWD future students to graduate faster and at a lower cost.

“To achieve greater flexibility, the bachelor degrees curriculum was structured to allow either a direct entry to standard Australian three-year bachelor’s degree or indirectly through an additional bespoke University Freshman Year. Doing so allows students more time to prepare to enter the workforce and plan their future career paths, giving them a head start in the world of work. Furthermore, to ensure a competitive edge, all UOWD students will all receive an international, world-class degree from UOW Australia that is accredited both locally and globally.”

The University Freshman Year allows prospective students who do not directly qualify for a three-year programme, to enrol in any UOWD bachelor’s degree by providing them with strong foundational knowledge to succeed in their preferred areas of specialisation.

All UOWD bachelor degrees are accredited by the UAE Ministry of Education through the Commission for Academic Accreditation (CAA). The CAA accreditation offers assurance to prospective students, their families, employers, and other interested parties by ensuring the programmes meet standards of quality consistent with current international practice, and is universally recognised for credit transfer and further education abroad opportunities – a major boon for students who are looking to confidently start a life abroad.

The eligibility for direct admission into three-year bachelor programmes is subject to the student’s high school curriculum, grades achieved and English proficiency level.

• CBSE students require a score of 65 per cent and above

• British GCE (A level) students require a minimum grade of “CCD” in A levels

• American High School Diploma students require an overall SAT score of 1,100

• International Baccalaureate Diploma students need to achieve 25 points overall

UOWD offers more than 40 degrees spanning 10 industry sectors that have been meticulously designed to address future global workforce demands and boasts a strong placement rate with 77 per cent of its graduates finding employment within six months of receiving their degree certificates.

The new announcement comes on the back of the Australian university’s recent 200,000-square-foot Campus of the Future launch, featuring a mix of traditional and innovative creative learning spaces that provide students with an educational experience that enables them to thrive in tomorrow’s workplace environment.

For more information on the eligibility requirements for the three-year bachelor degrees click here.