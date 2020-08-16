University of Wollongong in Dubai Image Credit: Supplied

Highlight Degrees in thriving fields including cyber security, big data and videogame development to launch in September 2020

University of Wollongong in Dubai (UOWD), the first international university and the highest-ranked Australian university in the UAE, today announced the launch of three cutting-edge degree programs in Computer Science for the September 2020 intake. The new programs in thriving industry sectors including cyber security, big data and game and mobile development are set to cater to the growing local and international demand for professionals within these industries.

The new programs aim to support the UAE’s growing focus on artificial intelligence (AI), big data, cyber security and gaming, in a bid to further its development as a major technology hub. Recent events such as the Ai Everything x Restart Dubai Summer Conference showcased the country’s commitment to supporting technologies that can revolutionise its private sector and fast-track growth in the coming years.

UOWD is set to welcome students to its new 200,000-square-foot 'Campus of the Future' in Dubai Knowledge Park in September 2020 for its Autumn semester Image Credit: Supplied

According to Market Insights, Inc., a consulting firm specialising in the development of data-driven strategies, the cyber security market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 1 per cent until 2026, with market valuation reaching US$400 billion by that year. There is already a growing uptake for cyber security products and services today, with stricter requirements for the protection of personal and sensitive data.

MarketsandMarkets, a market research company and consulting firm, reported that careers in big data are among the fastest growing roles in 2020, with the global big data market forecasted to surge from a value of US$138.9 billion in 2020 to US$229.4 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 10.6 per cent. As per global media company Forbes, the roles of data scientists and data analysts are among the most in-demand ones at present, set to increase sharply by 28 per cent by 2020.

With a 27-year history of academic excellence in the UAE, UOWD is a pioneer in the regional higher education landscape Image Credit: Supplied

“As the demand from the global workforce evolves to keep pace with the changing landscape, it is crucial for students to graduate with a technological mindset and competitive advantage," said Professor Mohammed Salem, President of UOWD. "Our new STEM programs are industry-specific and equip students with key knowledge and skills to pursue careers in technical fields such as cloud security engineering, data mining, software development and statistics, to name a few. Cyber security, big data and game development are industries that are booming and there is an increased demand for skilled professionals to take up roles in both the public and private sectors.”

UOWD’s three new programs are set to plug the gap for critical skills in the advanced technology sectors. With businesses adopting security solutions to protect servers, data centres, and virtual information systems, the Bachelor of Computer Science in Cyber Security program prepares students to become cyber security specialists such as network security engineers, forensic analysts or security architects, bringing to their roles problem-solving skills, technical aptitudes and a strong attention to detail.

Studies indicate that data-driven decisions are more effective and efficient than human-generated ones, and the Bachelor of Computer Science in Big Data degree enables students to explore the full potential of data in the digital age, a critical competency for several industries. Graduates can opt for careers as business intelligence engineers, data analysts, big data architects and machine learning engineers, among others.

The new campus will provide students with an educational experience that enables them to meet tomorrow’s workplace demands Image Credit: Supplied

Major players such as Tencent and Ubisoft have established their regional head offices in the UAE, a clear indication that the MENA region is a promising market for video game creators. The Bachelor of Computer Science in Game and Mobile Development program will prepare graduates to pursue dynamic career paths within this growing sector as mobile app developers, video game designers, programmers, animators and more.

With a 27-year history of academic excellence in the UAE, UOWD is a pioneer in the regional higher education landscape. The university is set to welcome students to its new 200,000-square-foot ‘Campus of the Future’ in Dubai Knowledge Park in September 2020 for its Autumn semester. Featuring innovative technologies, contemporary architecture, and a mix of traditional and creative learning spaces, the campus will provide students with an educational experience that enables them to meet tomorrow’s workplace demands.

• For more information about our Computer Science programs visit https://bit.ly/3h2JeMS