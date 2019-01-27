The Cabinet also adopted a federal law on the regulation and possession of dangerous animals in order to ensure that the community is protected from any harm caused by these animals and from diseases that can be transmitted to other animals. The law also ensures that dangerous animals receive appropriate care at specialised centres. The law also defines the types and species of predators that are prohibited to be possessed by individuals or unauthorised institutions, thereby also addressing the practice of keeping such animals as exotic pets, which endangers the safety and wellbeing of people and animals alike.