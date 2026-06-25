UAE students thrive in tougher US admissions as Hale delivers elite offers

"Ultimately, there are a fixed number of highly selective universities that the vast majority of students want to apply to which do not have the ability to expand their incoming freshman class, which continues to compress acceptance rates as the overall number of applicants to these institutions continues to grow. Despite these headwinds, Hale students were able to excel, as they have done for the past 14 years, in their admissions journeys."

The last application cycle was a pivotal one with regard to the role that standardised testing plays in the US admissions process, as many universities that had previously championed test-optional policies reinstated the requirement for the submission of the SAT or ACT. Dartmouth led this early charge, followed by Brown, CalTech, Harvard, Dartmouth and the University of Texas, Austin.

“Just this past week, Columbia – the sole remaining test-optional university in the Ivy League – announced that it would be requiring standardised test scores from all applicants for the upcoming 2026-27 application cycle,” Davos explained. “It is only a matter of time before the University of California system follows suit, as 1,400 of its professors recently signed an open letter petitioning for their reinstatement for all STEM applicants.”

Authenticity in the age of AI

While students have increasingly integrated the use of AI into their application processes, universities have done the same in the application review process, not only in verifying the authenticity of the applicants’ writing, but also in reviewing transcripts for rigour, letters of recommendation from teachers and counsellors, and in predicting yield, whether or not a student will ultimately enrol if accepted.

“In the AI age, authenticity matters more than ever and those students who champion it – not only in their applications but in the entirety of their journeys – are at a distinct advantage compared to their peers who do not,” he said. “If everyone is using AI to generate a response to a college application supplement, then the outputs will also be similar, raising red flags.”

Hale Education Group, based in Dubai and whose students overwhelmingly come from the UAE, celebrated its fourteenth year of academic excellence with more than 850 total university offers, averaging over six offers per student. These included six acceptances to Columbia University alone, statistically the second-hardest Ivy League institution to gain admission to, right behind Harvard.