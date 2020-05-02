Remote lessons will be observed, school leaders interviewed under new joint initiative

Picture for illustrative purposes: e-learning Image Credit: Shutterstock

Dubai: Starting this month, UAE public and private schools will undergo ‘Distance Learning Evaluation’ (DLE), a new joint initiative between various education authorities.

Dubai’s Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) recently posted introductory information on DLE on its ‘Safety at Schools’ webpage. The portal is dedicated to common questions and announcements related to education topics in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

DLE will assess the quality of distance learning provided by schools, which moved all classes online in March as a precautionary measure against the pandemic. The distance learning period will extend until the summer break.

The joint initiative is between the Ministry of Education, KHDA, Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge, and the Sharjah Private Education Authority.

The evaluations will start before mid-May, coming after a pilot edition at some public and private schools following discussions with principals and teachers, says the KHDA webpage, www.khda.gov.ae/en/safetyatschools.

The three main areas of the evaluations are: students’ distance learning and wellbeing; teaching and monitoring of students’ learning; leading and managing students’ learning.

How will DLE be held?

“Each school evaluation will be conducted remotely and is expected to take approximately five hours. It will include online meetings with the principal and senior leadership team, as well as remote observation of lessons. Schools will be given prior notice of an evaluation,” the KHDA says.