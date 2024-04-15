Sharjah: Expo Centre Sharjah (ECS) is set to host the second edition of the UAE Schools and Nursery Show from April 19 to 21, daily from 3pm to 9pm.

Organised with the support of Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) and Sharjah Private Education Authority (SPEA), the event features an extensive list of key players in the UAE education sector, including major educational institutions, schools, and nurseries.

For parents, students

The event, which comes under the International Education Show, provides an opportunity for parents and students to explore courses and offers by private schools and educational centres in the country.

It also features insights into emerging trends shaping the future of the education industry, showcasing exemplary learning methodologies and curricula.

Furthermore, attendees can engage with representatives of educational institutions, language institutes and education services providers to explore their educational curricula and training programmes.

The event serves as a platform for showcasing a range of educational and training programmes, most notable of which are the after-school programmes, services of centres for children of determination, child development initiatives, and extracurricular activities.

Knowledge exchange

Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, CEO of Expo Centre Sharjah, emphasised that the Centre seeks this year to deliver an “exceptional edition” of the UAE Schools and Nursery Show.

He added that the exhibition facilitates knowledge exchange and exploration of the latest methodologies, trends, and practices in the education sector.

The exhibition will host a series of workshops and awareness seminars. Led by education professionals and experts, along with school principals and teachers, these sessions will delve into the modern standards of education and its innovative systems and processes.