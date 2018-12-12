V.G. Soundari Raj, Managing Director, UCMAS UAE, said: “This resounding win by UAE students reflects the high standard of education offered in the country. The fact that we won 30 out of just about 250 awards that were distributed among over 3,000 students goes to show the commitment of our students to give their best and emerge as winners. These ‘human calculators’ are the future of the UAE, and we are confident that through the UCMAS programme we are further honing their skills. I would like to offer my best wishes to all the participants and their parents on this glorious success.”