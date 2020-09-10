Clockwise from left: The Kindergarten Starters, Millennium School and Westminster School. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Three schools in Dubai are celebrating this week significant milestones in their academic journeys, clocking in a total of 75 years of providing education to their respective communities.

The Kindergarten Starters (KGS) is celebrating its 30th anniversary while The Westminster School (TWS) is now on its 25th year and The Millennium School (TMS) is marking 20 years of operations. All schools are part of GEMS Education, one of the world’s oldest and largest K-12 private education providers.

Awards and accolades

Asha Alexander

Asha Alexander, principal of KGS and executive leader — climate change at GEMS Education, said: “As KGS completes 30 years, we are profoundly grateful for all those who have served and supported the school over the last three decades. The foundations that were laid have enabled us to expand young children’s horizons and provide them with new opportunities as part of a skills- and capabilities-based education that recognises talent, resilience and creativity.”

Last year, KGS became the first school in the world to have a UN-certified Climate Change Teacher in each of its 162 classrooms. KGS has also been awarded the DEWA Conservation Award in 2009 and 2013, as well as the prestigious Green Flag Award for the last five years by the Emirates Wildlife Society in conjunction with the World Wildlife Fund.

KGS was also awarded the British Council’s International School Award in 2015 for its effort to collaborate globally to spread awareness and appreciation of global culture. Moreover, from 2013 to 2017, KGS was the recipient of the SEWA Pioneers Award.

Silver jubilee

Carl Roberts

The Westminster School, meanwhile, is planning a full year of celebrations and activities to mark its 25 years. The school has grown to become one of the largest schools to offer the National Curriculum for England in the UAE.

TWS executive principal/CEO Carl Roberts remarked: “I am proud to lead the school into the next quarter century. I remember feeling the long and rich history of the school the first time I walked through the doors. Whether it’s the honours boards listing student achievements from the past 25 years, the staff members who have been with the school since it opened, or the parents who came here as students themselves, there is something to be said about the TWS traditions that have built up over time.”

Excellent reputation

Ambika Gulati

The Millennium School, which opened at the turn of the century in 2000, has also built an excellent reputation reflected in the 45 TMS students who have received the Sheikh Hamadan bin Rashid Al Maktoum Award for distinguished academic performance and the Sharjah Award for Excellence in Education. Most recently, in this year’s CBSE (Central Board of Secondary Education) examination results, a TMS student in Grade 10 became Gulf topper and recorded the second-highest score overall.

TMS principal Ambika Gulati said: “The school continues to uphold the vision, established by our founder and chairman Sunny Varkey, of TMS being a school that equips students with qualities of heart and mind.”