This is the story of a boy, Julian, who listens, and a girl, Julia, who talks. When Julian was little, he had difficulties in relationships with people, including his family which pushed him to go to school to meet people, make friends and learn. It was also to provide him with experience of talking to people, to ensure that he won’t suffer a lonely childhood. After a while, his teachers told his parents that he was growing an abnormal intelligence. He could understand and learn faster than others. Furthermore his teachers had been teaching for more than a decade and had never seen anything like this.