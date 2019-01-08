Around us other living examples such as Dubai English Speaking School (Dess) which was started by three families and some volunteers in 1964, with a first enrolment of 10 pupils in a small villa. The prestigious St. Mary’s was established in 1968 as a little classroom, with 30 students and a handful of teachers, on land granted by former Dubai ruler, Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum. Al Ain’s United Arab Emirates University, which was founded in 1976 by the first president Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, is the oldest university in the country and one of the finest in the Arabian-African region.