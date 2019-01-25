To ensure that the benefits of an Ivy League association are not restricted to the limited time frame of a workshop, Amalthea Capital, organisers of YLC Dubai Chapter, will be funding the implementation of one social-change idea — presented by the students during the workshop — over the next 12 months. One of the Harvard mentors will select a topic from among the presentations made by the students at YLC Dubai Chapter, 2019, and will oversee the implementation of the idea in real life over a one-year period.