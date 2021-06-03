. Image Credit: Supplied

The UAE has been leading changes in the education industry for some time now, even though the current conditions might have catalysed authorities to increase their pace and take the first steps towards a future they had been planning to build more gradually, with possibly a few more years of planning and prototyping before implementing it.

The momentum built during the past one year will not subside and the future of education will continue to evolve. Academic institutions will implement more advanced technologies in their classrooms, simplifying the IT infrastructure and classroom technology, allowing educators to carry out their lessons from anywhere and at any time.

Students in classrooms of tomorrow can look forward to working with artificial intelligence (AI), internet of things (IoT), coding, automation and machine learning (ML), and start creating their own digital content, collaborating more with their peers and others, located at various corners of the globe. - Mohamed Sadawy, Head of I.T., Bukhatir Group

Higher emphasis will also be given to digital content, virtual reality, and augmented reality, catering to online students as well. In fact, there is a growing trend towards online access to educational content and learning resources, with digital content soon replacing textbooks.

Students in classrooms of tomorrow can look forward to working with artificial intelligence (AI), internet of things (IoT), coding, automation and machine learning (ML), and start creating their own digital content, collaborating more with their peers and others, located at various corners of the globe. This way students can simultaneously contribute to their learning experience and their assessments will be based on experiences gained, from field projects to experiments.

Technology will be accessible and affordable for all students, enabling them to explore cybersecurity and develop the rhetoric to monitor, detect and respond to cybersecurity threats.