Many people are rethinking their futures, and they want advice on how university prepares them for a successful career. Here’s some questions to consider that make choosing a university this September a little bit easier:

Do I find the subject interesting?

Consider if your programme helps you enter an industry you’ll enjoy long-term. Middlesex University (MDX) Dubai’s Student Recruitment team can support you in choosing a UK degree that opens doors to the right opportunities. Its Careers team also offers guidance on where your studies can take you after graduation.

Will the programme help my career?

Are you rethinking what you studied for your Bachelor’s degree? Take advantage of ongoing job market changes and spend another year at university studying for your Master’s in another area, providing you the opportunity to build your profile in a new, in-demand industry while the market restabilises.

Am I eligible for a scholarship or grant?

As well as aiding students to fund their university studies during these challenging times, a scholarship can motivate you to achieve academically. As part of Middlesex Dubai’s commitment to making a UK education more accessible, it offers diverse scholarships and grants, including a 15 per cent Academic Scholarship for all high school students and an Academic Excellence Scholarship of up to 50 per cent for high achievers.

Can I transfer my credits overseas?

Did you plan to study abroad but are unable to do so this year? Consider international institutions near home that provide the option to transfer overseas.

Many Middlesex undergraduates start their UK degree in Dubai and have the option to go abroad in their second year, finishing their studies in London — a truly global experience.

Will I receive a 360 degree experience?

A student experience with a difference should include a lively activities calendar, volunteering, student ambassador opportunities, internships, and core skills training, as well as exposure to guest lectures and industry talks. At Middlesex, you also can interact with fellow students from 118 countries, providing a unique worldview.