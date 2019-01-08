Dubai
A group of students from Sajaya Young Ladies toured a number of archaeological and astronomy centres in line with the UAE’s goals to empower and nurture interest in space exploration and its sciences among young Emiratis.
The 19 students visited the Mleiha Archaeological Centre, Jebel Jais, Sharjah Centre for Astronomy and
Space Sciences, Mohammad Bin Rashid Space Centre, and Al Sadeem Observatory in Abu Dhabi as part of the academic programme launched by Sajaya Young Ladies, a subsidiary of the Rubu’ Qarn Foundation for Creating Leaders and Innovators.
The field trip kicked-off at Mleiha Archaeological Centre under the theme, “Outdoor star gazing,” where the young ladies learned how to use and operate telescopes. The ladies then learned how to identify the various moon phases during a photography trip to Jebel Jais in the northernmost emirate.
In Sharjah Centre for Astronomy and Space Sciences, Sajaya’s ladies learned about the sun’s characteristics. This was followed by a visit to Mohammad Bin Rashid Space Centre and Al Sadeem Observatory in Abu Dhabi.