People of determination, the elderly and the ill who are in a wheelchair find it difficult to perform the ablution of prayer by themselves. Instead of being lifted from the wheelchair to perform the ablution, what if they could discretely do the ritual while seated in the wheelchair itself? Al Marzouqi: “After seeing the struggle of the people of determination in ablution, we decided to do our project. We designed the wheelchair in a way that doesn’t attract attention.” The colours of the design and ablution components are black to match the wheelchair. An arm rest coverts into a rectangular sink for collecting water, which is pumped from a small bottle. A similar design is made for the footrest. The water is recycled by filters in the wheelchair.