Siddh Sanghvi submitted a video online as evidence of his project completed at home Image Credit: Supplied

On the first day of innovative distance learning, Springdales School Grade 7 student Siddh Sanghavi presents to teachers and classmates his robot hand sanitizer.

The student introduces his invention, a product of STREAM learning, an integrated curriculum approach to solving real world problems.

To help battle the spread of COVID-19, Siddh explains the importance social distancing and hand washing. He then demonstrates how his robot senses hand movement and dispenses hand sanitizer without the user having to touch the bottle.