Sharjah: National Charity Schools for Girls (NCS) in Nasiriyah, Sharjah got a makeover on Saturday as Dubai Cares mobilised 150 volunteers as part of its second Volunteer Emirates 2019 initiative to help refurbish the school.

The initiative saw volunteers bring practical necessities to the school, including assembling 750 students’ desks and chairs, installing laser printers, and other equipment, as they helped enhance the learning environment for 1,500 students.

Additionally, volunteers also stocked the teachers’ lounge with 40 desks and chairs, and brightened classrooms and corridors with vivid decorations and educational murals. The science lab was also fully renovated with new cabinets, tables, chairs, fridges, sinks, as well as other lab equipment.