Sharjah: Sharjah Girl Guides recently concluded its training programme for ‘brownies’, girls aged seven to 11 years, which included workshops and field visits.
The programme included workshops such as ‘Health and Tourism,’ which comprised lessons on healthy habits during winter season, in addition to key disease prevention methods in winter.
The programme included ‘Discover Wasit Nature Reserve,’ a trip to the ecosystem of Al Ramtha, near Wasit Suburb in Sharjah. The girls explored the bird and animal species living in the reserve.
The brownies also took part in a workshop titled ‘Space Sciences’, which offered an introduction to astronomy and the solar system, and an educational trip to Maliha Archaeological Centre, where the girls engaged in stargazing and learnt about constellations and celestial objects.