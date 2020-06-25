Image Credit: iStock

With the global pandemic causing uncertainty for students considering their study options for September, many will be asking the question: “should I go overseas to study or stay local?”

Middlesex University Dubai (MDX) is hosting a Schools Week before the close of the school academic year to ensure that prospective students and their parents see the benefits of staying local and to gain an insight into what studying with Middlesex Dubai can offer as an alternative to original plans. The UAE Government and KHDA has permitted universities to offer in-person classes from September and faculty and staff at the University look forward to welcoming prospective students to the campus at Dubai Knowledge Park.

Whether students are studying for a degree in Business, Art and Design, Science and Technology, Health and Education, Law, or Media, Schools Week aims to offer students the chance to listen to subject presentations, connect with students and staff and get a feel for the KHDA 5-star-rated University, all from the comfort of their own home.

Dr Cedwyn Fernandes, Pro Vice-Chancellor and Director of MDX Dubai said, “During Schools Week, students and parents will be able to learn more about studying for a UK degree and its benefits during the highly interactive and engaging week of activities. They will get the chance to meet current faculty, students and alumni from a range of different schools across the UAE, who will explain their transition from school to university and share their experience of life as a Middlesex Dubai student. This will help both students and parents to make an informed decision about their future.”

Prospective students and their parents will be able to discover more about studying for a UK degree and its benefits during the highly interactive and engaging week of activities. The week will include the chance to meet current faculty, students and alumni from a range of different schools across the UAE, who will explain their transition from school to university and share their experience of life as a Middlesex Dubai student.

Virtual tour of the campus

Students can take a virtual tour through Middlesex University’s state-of-the-art facilities including the Icon Studio, graphic design labs, MDX film lab, robotics lab, study lounges and HUB19 – featuring a music room, dance studio, student lounge and gaming Room, and discover where they might spend the next step of their educational journey.

Prizes are also up for grabs, with a series of competitions and special grants and giveaways, including scholarships and grants for the lucky winners.

During the week-long programme of events, prospective students will be able to interact with its faculty through a range of different communication channels - including WhatsApp, phone, email, live chat, a chat via social media channels - and take part in a virtual admissions consultations and virtual parents Q&A Sessions where faculty will also be able to share the benefits of studying for an international degree at Middlesex University Dubai.

The university offers safe and secure surroundings and a wide variety of programmes - and students who choose to pursue their academic journey at Middlesex University Dubai are also being offered the opportunity to transfer to its home campus in London in September 2021.

Other benefits include a unique and exciting student experience, a simplified student visa process, end-to-end career support, the option to work during study, flexible payment plans, and a wealth of networking opportunities through the university’s strong links within industries.

Following the Schools Week, Middlesex University Dubai will be hosting a specialist virtual panel discussion on The Transition from School to University on Wednesday 8 July at 6pm. The session will include students, staff and faculty from the University, and will provide a platform for parents to better understand how their children will be supported as they adapt to life at university following high school. The panel will discuss the support available at Middlesex, including the precautionary measures in place to combat the spread of COVID-19, core academic skills workshops, disability support, under 18 support, and the benefits of studying the International Foundation Programme as a bridge to further studies.