The 13th SABIS Global Sports Tournament opened yesterday at The International School of Choueifat – Sharjah in the UAE. Around 1,000 student-athletes representing 30 participating schools in 15 countries from across the SABIS Network will compete in a friendly atmosphere in a range of sports categories, including swimming, basketball, football, and track and field until Sunday, April 30.

A grand opening ceremony marked the beginning of the much-awaited tournament on Thursday, April 27 at 7pm, welcoming VIP guests including Shaikh Majid Bin Sultan Bin Saqer Al Qasimi, Member of Sharjah Executive Council and Chairman of the Districts and Villages Affairs Department; Ali Mesri Al Dhaheri representing Dr Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi, the Minister of Education, and Shaikh Suhail Bin Butti Al Maktoum, Executive Director of the Sports Development, General Sports Authority; and Eisa Hilal El Hazamy, Chairman of Sharjah Sports Council, alongside the participants’ families, coaches and community members.

Image Credit: Supplied

The opening ceremony commenced with a performance of the UAE national anthem by the Police Science Academy Marching Band, which was followed by energetic entrances by the participating teams carrying their country flags with pride.

Image Credit: Supplied

The level of emotion was met by an extravagant horse march-in and elaborate performances by students that left the audience in awe. As part of the ceremony, Al Dhaheri, Wissam Malaeb, the ISC-Sharjah School Director, and Victor Saad, SABIS Vice President, warmly welcomed the student-athletes and the audience, while highlighting the importance of the tournament.

Image Credit: Supplied

“At SABIS, we have always prioritised the academic attainment of our students, providing them with the most efficient and updated tools and skills to ensure their entry into the very best universities,” said Saad in his speech. “But we have also placed great emphasis on sports, given the many ways that they benefit our participating student-athletes. Sports strengthen our students physically, mentally, and emotionally. They identify skills, grow self-confidence, teach discipline and decision-making, encourage communication, and develop leadership potential. They also do far more: shaping attitudes and behaviours of fairness, inclusivity and respect.”

Since its inception in 2002, the SABIS Global Sports Tournament has been regarded as far more than a sporting event gathering SABIS students from around the world. In line with the SABIS Network’s commitment to enabling students to reach their full potential, the tournament not only empowers students to refine their athletic skills but also instills in them a set of valuable life skills and attributes—sportsmanship, openness, accountability, collaboration, and more—that shape them into champions at every level and give them a significant advantage in university and beyond.

SABIS is a global education management organisation that is backed by 135 plus years of success in educating students and preparing them for the future. Today, the SABIS Network has an active presence in the public and private sectors in 21 countries on five continents and prepares students for success in a rapidly changing world.

The SABIS Global Sports Tournament (formerly known as the SABIS Regional Tournament) is a sports tournament that takes place every other year and brings together students from across the SABIS Network to showcase their athletic talent, team spirit, and true sportsmanship. It also aims to support school sports activities and promote sports in general since the latter is regarded as one of the main factors in shaping the students’ personality through instilling good qualities and characteristics, such as self-confidence, self-esteem, and a sense of responsibility, among others. Sports can also benefit students by making them good citizens and strengthening their social values, such as teamwork, sportsmanship, and fair play, in a series of sports challenges in four categories: football, basketball, track and field and swimming.