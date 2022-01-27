Sabari Indian School (SIS), located in Abu Hail, Deira, offers an Early Years Foundation Stage (EYFS) curriculum in kindergarten and CBSE curriculum from Grades 1-10.
SIS proudly hosts more than 21 nationalities, which include students, teachers and administration staff, adding greater diversity to the quality of education.
Its teachers are Apple-certified, KHDA-approved and qualified, with most of them having completed their international teacher’s training courses in pedagogy, learning skills and leadership.
Small class sizes of 25 students per class with inspired learning programmes, and two teachers in each class give students a personalised and enjoyable learning experience.
Other instructional programmes at SIS include a strong identity development programme, The Identity Quest (TIQ), which offers 10 plus vocational courses, career counselling, and social and emotional development workshops for all students. An enquiry-based student-led presentations for Grades 3-10 have been a regular feature of school year at SIS.
Subject festivals are conducted in the last week of every month to celebrate and teach the wider application of each subject in life.
Learn Along is a bi-monthly opportunity for parents to observe and give feedback on the lessons they observe. The suggestions provided are incorporated into the lesson plans.
Technology-based learning is another key feature, provided by STREAM Lab and teaching of robotics and artificial intelligence from primary to secondary grades while our kindergarteners practise coding. Every student is provided an iPad by the school.
AHA clubs is a widely popular enrichment programme with focus on gamification, jewellery-making, gardening, photography, dance, yoga, orchestra, I spy, drama, stand-up comedy, vlogging, fashion designing, product design, and other skills.
Kinder Cubs is the after-school experience for kindergarten children to hone their skills in swimming, karate, gymnastics, dance, drama, and storytelling.
SIS provides maths Olympiad and international science coaching to students by well-trained teachers. The school has consistently seen exceptional results in standardised assessments —ASSET, CAT 4, NGRT, IBT, GL Progress Tests at all phases and also outstanding achievement of students in English, Arabic, maths and science.
SIS is a part of Camp K12 TED Ed community of schools, wherein children are trained to speak about big ideas and matters that create impact on all.